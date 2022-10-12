Daikicoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Daikicoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Daikicoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,794.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Daikicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Daikicoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Daikicoin

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official website is www.daikicoin.org. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @daikicoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin (DIC) is a cryptocurrency . Daikicoin has a current supply of 210,361,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Daikicoin is 0.00871329 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,303.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.daikicoin.org/.”

Daikicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Daikicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Daikicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.