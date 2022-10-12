Delta Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million (DELTA)

Delta (DELTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Delta has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Delta token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.33 or 1.00002839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Delta Token Profile

DELTA is a token. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 tokens. The official website for Delta is delta.financial. The official message board for Delta is medium.com/delta-financial. Delta’s official Twitter account is @delta_token.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “Delta (DELTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Delta has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Delta is 0.91332394 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $86.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delta.financial/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

