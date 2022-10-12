DragonVein Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $18,280.40 and approximately $12,670.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonVein (DVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DragonVein has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 605,026,614 in circulation. The last known price of DragonVein is 0.00002 USD and is down -33.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,245.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dragonvein.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.