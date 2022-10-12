Dynamite 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,638.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $4,122.75 and $22,638.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,525 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ddynmt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is www.dynft.io.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynamite (DYNMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dynamite has a current supply of 724,232 with 385,525.4 in circulation. The last known price of Dynamite is 0.01078945 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,386.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dynft.io/.”

