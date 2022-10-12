ECOSC Achieves Market Capitalization of $861.27 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One ECOSC token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOSC has a total market capitalization of $861.27 and $392.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECOSC was first traded on May 15th, 2019. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,265 tokens. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @ioecosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECOSC is https://reddit.com/r/ecosc. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io.

Buying and Selling ECOSC

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC (ECU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ECOSC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 861,265.108355 in circulation. The last known price of ECOSC is 0.00099997 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ecosc.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

