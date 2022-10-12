Electrum Dark Trading Down 90.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 74.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 90.8% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $809.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for Electrum Dark is https://reddit.com/r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark (ELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Electrum Dark has a current supply of 3,900,000 with 3,899,312.2 in circulation. The last known price of Electrum Dark is 0.00081203 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://electrumdark.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

