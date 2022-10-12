ELYSIA 1-Day Volume Tops $336,857.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $336,857.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA was first traded on September 11th, 2018. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,514,228 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/elysia-magazine. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @elysia_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.land.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “ELYSIA (EL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELYSIA has a current supply of 6,875,950,600 with 3,231,133,910.431949 in circulation. The last known price of ELYSIA is 0.00254561 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $246,529.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elysia.land/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

