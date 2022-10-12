EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $127.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00005453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,002,167 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency . EOS has a current supply of 1,061,006,819.1993 with 1,002,965,859.0498 in circulation. The last known price of EOS is 1.04549669 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $147,067,843.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.