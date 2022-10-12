Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

