Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLP)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.