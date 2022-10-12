Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Hits $338.69 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.87 or 0.00124901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $338.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00752722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00586208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00251929 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00269478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,807,610 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 137,331,295.9549434 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 23.98317776 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $370,699,228.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

