EYES Protocol (EYES) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $28.30 Million

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One EYES Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $28.30 million and $407.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EYES Protocol Token Profile

EYES Protocol’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @eyes_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EYES Protocol (EYES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. EYES Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EYES Protocol is 0.00499447 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $548.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eyesprotocol.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

