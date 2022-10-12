Fortune 45 LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

