Futureswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.06 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Futureswap has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Futureswap has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $47,272.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Futureswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 tokens. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @futureswapx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com. The official message board for Futureswap is medium.com/futureswap.

Futureswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap (FST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Futureswap has a current supply of 3,481,138.86850952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Futureswap is 0.14162445 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $42,998.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.futureswap.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

