Geeq Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $612,900.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s genesis date was August 6th, 2020. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @geeqofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq (GEEQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Geeq has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,855,558 in circulation. The last known price of Geeq is 0.13429829 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $669,852.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://geeq.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.