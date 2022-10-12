General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.