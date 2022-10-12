Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.49. 946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 223,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

