Guarded Ether (GETH) Price Hits $968.13 on Major Exchanges

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Guarded Ether token can currently be purchased for $968.13 or 0.05064791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guarded Ether has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $685.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guarded Ether Token Profile

Guarded Ether’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 tokens. Guarded Ether’s official message board is medium.com/@guarda. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @guardawallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/guardawallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarded Ether (GETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guarded Ether has a current supply of 4,366.12063191 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guarded Ether is 929.98962843 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://guarda.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guarded Ether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.