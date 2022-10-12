Hegic One Day Volume Reaches $254,749.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $254,749.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @hegicoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hegic is https://reddit.com/r/hegicoptions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic (HEGIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hegic has a current supply of 3,012,009,888 with 703,727,349.1958504 in circulation. The last known price of Hegic is 0.00707798 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $213,044.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hegic.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

