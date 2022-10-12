HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.12 and its 200 day moving average is $513.80. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

