Human Investing LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
