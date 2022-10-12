HUPAYX (HPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $176,301.00

HUPAYX (HPX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, HUPAYX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. HUPAYX has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and $176,301.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUPAYX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUPAYX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HUPAYX Coin Profile

HUPAYX launched on February 28th, 2020. The official message board for HUPAYX is medium.com/hupayx. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUPAYX is https://reddit.com/r/hupayx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX (HPX) is a cryptocurrency . HUPAYX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HUPAYX is 0.02241039 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $225,689.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hupayx.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUPAYX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUPAYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUPAYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.