ICON Hits Market Cap of $206.89 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. ICON has a market cap of $206.89 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22543374 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,137,014.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

