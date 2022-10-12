Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,434,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,036,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

