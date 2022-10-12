ImageCoin Market Cap Achieves $15,682.25 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $15,682.25 and approximately $753.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,200,439 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ImageCoin (IMG) is a cryptocurrency . ImageCoin has a current supply of 13,200,436.79903766. The last known price of ImageCoin is 0.00086997 USD and is down -28.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $698.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://imagecoin.imagehosty.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

