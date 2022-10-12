Instadapp (INST) Price Hits $0.68

Instadapp (INST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Instadapp has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $57,895.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Instadapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 tokens. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instadapp’s official message board is blog.instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Instadapp (INST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Instadapp has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instadapp is 0.7033805 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $60,188.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://instadapp.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

