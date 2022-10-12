iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.36

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.36 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 94892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.22.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
