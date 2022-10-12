iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 54,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,305,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.