iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.