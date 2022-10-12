ITAM Games (ITAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and $15.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/itamgames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “ITAM Games (ITAM) is a cryptocurrency . ITAM Games has a current supply of 52,298,004.417637 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITAM Games is 0.02215766 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itam.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

