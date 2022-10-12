J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

