JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $66.24 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, JOE has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JOE has a current supply of 420,304,079 with 325,718,033 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.20370824 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,078,755.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

