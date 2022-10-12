Jupiter Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $192,816.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Jupiter alerts:

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. The official website for Jupiter is jup.io. Jupiter’s official message board is blog.jup.io. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jup_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupitercrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Jupiter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,990,117.92064 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.00746164 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $234,231.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

