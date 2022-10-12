Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $117.38 million and approximately $346,943.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep Network (KEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep Network has a current supply of 999,848,780.8 with 860,762,270.3720057 in circulation. The last known price of Keep Network is 0.13670098 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $454,017.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

