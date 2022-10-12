KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $77,403.27 and $11,780.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Token Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The Reddit community for KIMCHI.finance is https://reddit.com/r/none. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KIMCHI.finance has a current supply of 0 with 3,000,680,625 in circulation. The last known price of KIMCHI.finance is 0.00002561 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kimchi.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

