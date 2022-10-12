Klingman & Associates LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

