Koinos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,174.00 (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Koinos has a market cap of $38.76 million and $47,174.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Koinos has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Koinos

Koinos launched on October 12th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,593,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 tokens. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/koinos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Koinos’ official website is koinos.io. The official message board for Koinos is medium.com/openorchard/announcing-koinos-whitepaper-koin-mining-e2755f5be33f. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Koinos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Koinos (KOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Koinos has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Koinos is 0.38119998 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,168.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koinos.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

