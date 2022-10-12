Konomi Network Price Tops $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $118,474.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Konomi Network Token Profile

Konomi Network’s genesis date was July 31st, 2020. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @konominetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official message board is konomi-network.medium.com.

Konomi Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi Network (KONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konomi Network has a current supply of 100,000,000. The last known price of Konomi Network is 0.02531483 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $112,539.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.konomi.network/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

