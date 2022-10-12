Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

