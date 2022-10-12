Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.6 %

KHC opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.