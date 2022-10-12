Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89.

