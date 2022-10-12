Lyra (LYRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.43 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Lyra token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $8.43 million and $91,761.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lyra

Lyra’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @lyrafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is www.lyra.finance.

Lyra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lyra (LYRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lyra has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lyra is 0.13035406 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $87,974.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lyra.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

