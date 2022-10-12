Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

