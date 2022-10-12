Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

