Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

