Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 12,213 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.