Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 14,080 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

