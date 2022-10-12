Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Maximus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

