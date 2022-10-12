Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,998 shares.The stock last traded at $76.60 and had previously closed at $75.08.

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

