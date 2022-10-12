Minter HUB Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.54 Million (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $12.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB token can currently be purchased for about $14.50 or 0.00075809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.94 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022802 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2020. The official message board for Minter HUB is medium.com/@minterteam. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minter HUB’s official website is www.minter.network/hub. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter HUB (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minter HUB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minter HUB is 14.52934443 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/hub.”

