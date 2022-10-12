Modex Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Modex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Modex has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $1.08 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.94 or 1.00005347 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00040042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Modex Token Profile

Modex is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 tokens. Modex’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/modex-platform. The official website for Modex is modex.tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex (MODEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modex has a current supply of 266,399,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Modex is 0.07135734 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,165,971.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modex.tech/.”

